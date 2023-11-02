Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.42 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 3,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 9,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.91.

About Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

