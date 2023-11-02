P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIIIW) Trading Up 18.2%

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 50,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 48,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

P3 Health Partners Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P3 Health Partners stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIIIW – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 269,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,711 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in P3 Health Partners were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc provides primary health care services. The company offers clinical operations and population health management services, as well as provides senior wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

