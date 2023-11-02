Pachira Investments Inc. Buys 312 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,952,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $9,798,032.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,666,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,301 shares in the company, valued at $71,952,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,645 shares of company stock valued at $54,674,088 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $137.00 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $145.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Redburn Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

