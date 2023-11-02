Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Cantor Fitzgerald

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $14.00. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PACB. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $5.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.18. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $5.74 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.71.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 45.64% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,085 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.