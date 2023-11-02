Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) Shares Up 0.6%

Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 3,494 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 182,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 0.64.
Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter.
Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number.
