Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Pan African Resources Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.18.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

