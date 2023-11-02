Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 171,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 142.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 353.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the first quarter worth $50,000. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The firm has a market cap of $924.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGRE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.70.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

