Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

PKST stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.09. Peakstone Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $47.00.

Peakstone Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

