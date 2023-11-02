PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Price Target Cut to $7.00

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

PetMed Express Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.69.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.13 million. PetMed Express had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PetMed Express will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in PetMed Express by 321.3% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,408,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 455.7% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PetMed Express by 222.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

