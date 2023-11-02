P&F Industries (PFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $16.16 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ PFIN opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. P&F Industries has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 million, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. P&F Industries’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

