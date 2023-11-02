Piper Sandler Lowers Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Price Target to $9.00

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHGG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Chegg from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

NYSE CHGG opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $864.91 million, a PE ratio of -31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. Chegg has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.19 million. Chegg had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 2.01%. Research analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Chegg by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305,250 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,683,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support learner with their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and skills and other, including skills, advertising services, print textbooks, and eTextbooks.

