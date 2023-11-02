Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Shares Down 1.6%

Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.23. Approximately 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Positron Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.39.

Positron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Positron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Positron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.