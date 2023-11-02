ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK) Major Shareholder Sells $259,050.00 in Stock

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 157,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $259,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,995,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chamath Palihapitiya also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ProKidney alerts:

On Friday, October 27th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 92,500 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $147,075.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 67,213 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $118,294.88.

On Monday, October 23rd, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 160,300 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $293,349.00.

On Friday, October 20th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 87,200 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $167,424.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 125,100 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $285,228.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 215,543 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $618,608.41.

On Thursday, October 12th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 161,863 shares of ProKidney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $435,411.47.

On Monday, October 9th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 75,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 52,621 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $250,475.96.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Chamath Palihapitiya sold 1,700,000 shares of ProKidney stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $9,299,000.00.

ProKidney Price Performance

NASDAQ PROK opened at $1.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.48. ProKidney Corp. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $14.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.27. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on ProKidney in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on ProKidney

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProKidney

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in ProKidney by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ProKidney by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in ProKidney in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProKidney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.