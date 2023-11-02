ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS) Shares Up 1.1%

ProShares Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VERS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00. 1,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.62.

ProShares Metaverse ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Metaverse ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in ProShares Metaverse ETF by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Metaverse ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,343,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ProShares Metaverse ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $895,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Metaverse ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Metaverse ETF by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 17,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period.

About ProShares Metaverse ETF

The ProShares Metaverse ETF (VERS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Metaverse Theme index. The fund tracks a concentrated index of stocks, spanning a broad range of industries globally, that are positioned to benefit from the development and use of the Metaverse. Stocks are selected based on the amount of exposure to the related theme and weighted based on a modified equal weight strategy.

