Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO) Shares Up 1.8%

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PGRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.38. 1,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that invests in US large-cap growth companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PGRO was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

