PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Up 10.5%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 82,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 47,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $59.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 185.47% and a negative return on equity of 154.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Articles

