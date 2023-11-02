PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Up 10.5%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 82,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 47,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $59.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.64.
PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 185.47% and a negative return on equity of 154.93%.
PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile
PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.
