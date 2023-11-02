PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYR) Stock Price Up 10.5%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYRGet Free Report) was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.33. Approximately 82,509 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 47,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

PyroGenesis Canada Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $59.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.64.

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. PyroGenesis Canada had a negative net margin of 185.47% and a negative return on equity of 154.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PyroGenesis Canada

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PyroGenesis Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PyroGenesis Canada by 380.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 56,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 841.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PyroGenesis Canada by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PyroGenesis Canada Company Profile

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. It offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries.

