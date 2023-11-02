Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Reduced by Zacks Research

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Blackstone in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Blackstone’s current full-year earnings is $3.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,411,551 shares of company stock worth $200,784,548 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

