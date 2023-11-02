Q2 2026 Earnings Estimate for Pure Storage, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:PSTG)

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pure Storage in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Pure Storage’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pure Storage’s FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.59.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,703.50, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $688.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.27 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 98,387.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,091,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,958,000 after purchasing an additional 19,072,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,388,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,883 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 7,261,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489,559 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $90,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

(Get Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.