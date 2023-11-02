Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for TriMas Co. Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:TRS)

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TriMas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for TriMas’ current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $235.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.22 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on TriMas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TriMas Price Performance

TriMas stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $31.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at about $152,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $25,029.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.01%.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

