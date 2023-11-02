Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Issued By Zacks Research

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.37.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.06. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.32.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,175,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 58,631 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,687 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.