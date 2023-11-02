Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LOW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

LOW stock opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $178.30 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.24. The firm has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 32,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 83,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,408,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

