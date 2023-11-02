Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for NOV Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for NOV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for NOV’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). NOV had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOV. Capital One Financial began coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NOV has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $24.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

