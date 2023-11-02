Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Increased by HC Wainwright (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TARO stock opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TARO. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,611,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 265.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 422,645 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after purchasing an additional 101,633 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,131,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Free Report)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.