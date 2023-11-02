Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on EHC. Raymond James lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of EHC stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.03. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.06.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 142.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 38.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

