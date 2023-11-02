Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Minerals Technologies Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Minerals Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MTX. Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $55.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.32. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

