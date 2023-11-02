Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZION. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

ZION stock opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $56.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,446,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,587,000 after acquiring an additional 32,883 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,714,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after buying an additional 3,586,023 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,619,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,221,000 after buying an additional 173,631 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

