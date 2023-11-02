Quantafuel AS (OTC:QNTFF) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Quantafuel AS (OTC:QNTFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average daily volume of 2,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Quantafuel AS Trading Down 9.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55.

Quantafuel AS Company Profile

Quantafuel ASA, a technology-based energy company engages in converting plastic waste to low-carbon synthetic oil products replacing virgin oil products in Norway. It also develops, constructs, owns, and operates plastic-to liquid plants and plastic sorting/recycling facilities. Quantafuel ASA was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

