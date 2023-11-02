Quantum-Si (QSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QSI opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91. Quantum-Si has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSI. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of Quantum-Si in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Quantum-Si from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Quantum-Si by 16.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,101,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 1,018,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Quantum-Si by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,920,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 308,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 422,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 130,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quantum-Si by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 787,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 261,903 shares in the last quarter. 30.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quantum-Si Company Profile

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of protein detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Carbon automated sample preparation instrument; the Platinum single-molecule detection and NGPS instrument with Time-Domain Sequencing chip; the Quantum-Si Cloud data analysis software; and reagent kits for use with its instruments.

Further Reading

