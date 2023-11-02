R Kerry Clark Sells 9,353 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

R Kerry Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of Textron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of TXT stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.99 and a 200 day moving average of $71.43. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.27 and a 1 year high of $81.39.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TXT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,287,657,000 after buying an additional 519,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,985,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,286,000 after buying an additional 89,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,999,000 after buying an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

