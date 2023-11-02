RadNet (RDNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. RadNet has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. RadNet had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect RadNet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RadNet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. RadNet has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $35.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. StockNews.com lowered RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,066,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,403,000 after buying an additional 1,520,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,053,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,703,000 after buying an additional 1,170,999 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 871,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,415,000 after buying an additional 370,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after buying an additional 214,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,012,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,644,000 after acquiring an additional 194,218 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

