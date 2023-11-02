Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ranpak by 81.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ranpak by 107.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Ranpak by 202.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ranpak in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ranpak

In other news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 13,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $72,058.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,507 shares in the company, valued at $358,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kurt Zumwalt sold 13,369 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $72,058.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,472.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alicia M. Tranen acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,500 shares in the company, valued at $328,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Stock Performance

Shares of PACK opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $221.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PACK. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

