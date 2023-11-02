Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Trading Down 0.1%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.73. Approximately 3,914 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 19,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF stock. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,934,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,369 shares during the period. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Colony Group LLC owned about 69.03% of Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF worth $67,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Company Profile

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.