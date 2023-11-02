Raymond James & Associates Acquires 27,398 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,398 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hayward were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $672,458,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,909,000 after buying an additional 8,141,547 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after buying an additional 3,319,596 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,429,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 964.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,431,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 2,203,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hayward news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock valued at $420,108. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hayward Stock Performance

HAYW opened at $10.60 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $283.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Hayward’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.