Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Diodes were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 17.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 360,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,906 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diodes by 41.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Gary Yu sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total value of $218,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,181,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock worth $655,248 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Diodes stock opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

