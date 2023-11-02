Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after purchasing an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,834,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after acquiring an additional 220,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 142,226 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 243,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $3,677,620.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,535,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,388,466. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,696,329 shares of company stock valued at $39,815,769 in the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

