Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $426,000 Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valaris during the first quarter worth $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Valaris by 49.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valaris

In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Colleen Grable sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $377,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 4,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $307,020,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,766,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,395,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Up 2.6 %

Valaris stock opened at $67.79 on Thursday. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $54.13 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAL. TheStreet lowered shares of Valaris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valaris from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

