Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Invests $454,000 in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $199,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth about $3,453,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Frontline by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 588,714 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.03.

Frontline Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $22.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.21. Frontline plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $522.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontline plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.25%.

About Frontline

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

