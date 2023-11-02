Research Analysts Offer Predictions for APA Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for APA in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will earn $4.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on APA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of APA opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.50. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.02.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in APA by 6.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in APA by 2.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in APA by 90.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in APA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in APA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.41%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

