Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dolby Laboratories, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Dolby Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $64.79 and a 52-week high of $91.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 577.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,365,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,613 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 320.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,614,000 after acquiring an additional 824,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,977,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5,474.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 452,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,893,000 after buying an additional 444,714 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,040,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,900,000 after buying an additional 286,320 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,144.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.32, for a total transaction of $743,349.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,967. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

