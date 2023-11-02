Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Lithia Motors (LAD)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD):

10/31/2023 – Lithia Motors was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Lithia Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $348.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2023 – Lithia Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $259.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Lithia Motors had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Lithia Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $319.00 to $275.00.

10/5/2023 – Lithia Motors is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $246.38 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.34.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $9.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by ($0.74). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.08 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 37.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,822.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $49,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,213. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,552,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,822.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lithia Motors

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 102.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 676,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,703,000 after acquiring an additional 343,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $65,185,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 463,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,949,000 after acquiring an additional 247,174 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 604.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,548,000 after acquiring an additional 241,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares during the last quarter.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Articles

