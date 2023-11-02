Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Shares Down 0.5%

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 4,553 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.96.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Residential REIT ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Residential REIT ETF stock. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. GTS Securities LLC owned about 5.13% of Residential REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Residential REIT ETF Company Profile
The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.
