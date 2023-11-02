Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 22,909 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,818,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,392 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.97 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.96 and a 200 day moving average of $179.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apple

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.