Revelstone Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:RCAC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69. 525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46.

Institutional Trading of Revelstone Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCAC. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revelstone Capital Acquisition

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp.

