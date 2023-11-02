RIA Advisory Group LLC Has $846,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

RIA Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,004 shares of company stock valued at $79,238,767 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.08.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.35. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

