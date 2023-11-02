Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVF) Shares Down 21.4%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVF – Get Free Report) was down 21.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
Rightmove Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86.
About Rightmove
Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rightmove
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.