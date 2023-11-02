RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:RSF) Trading Up 0.4%

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 6,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 777,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 44,112 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

