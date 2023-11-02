RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:RSF) Trading Up 0.4%

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2023

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSFGet Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.11. Approximately 6,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 14,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.05.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.35.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $374,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 777,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 44,112 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.