Rock Tech Lithium (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Shares Down 2.3%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Separately, CIBC began coverage on shares of Rock Tech Lithium in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Rock Tech Lithium Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.43.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

