Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 39,865 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $395,460.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,696,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,589,131.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 38,677 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $401,080.49.

On Thursday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $184,642.29.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 16,763 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $170,982.60.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 510 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, for a total transaction of $5,140.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 500 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $5,080.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 22,053 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $225,161.13.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 90,004 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $936,941.64.

On Thursday, September 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,434 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $113,939.28.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 30,073 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $329,299.35.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BFZ opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.29. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BFZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

