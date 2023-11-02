Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) PT Lowered to $148.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $217.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.41% from the stock’s previous close.

SRPT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $183.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.15.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $76.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.25 and a 12 month high of $159.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.33 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -9.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,701,132.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 213,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,645,085.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Andrew Chambers acquired 34,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.15 per share, with a total value of $3,701,132.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 213,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,645,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $630,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,933,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,340,000 after acquiring an additional 379,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,432,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,601,000 after acquiring an additional 518,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,913,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,161,000 after acquiring an additional 139,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,963,000 after acquiring an additional 126,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

