Scirocco Energy (LON:SCIR) Trading Down 6.3%

Scirocco Energy Plc (LON:SCIR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). 1,363,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,724,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.40 ($0.00).

Scirocco Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of £3.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.41.

Scirocco Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Scirocco Energy Plc acquires a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in the sustainable energy and circular economy assets primarily in Europe. It holds 25% interests in the Ruvuma Petroleum Sharing Agreement covering an area of approximately 3,447 square kilometers; 8.39% interests in the Kiliwani North Development License; and 1.59% interests in Helium One license located in Tanzania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scirocco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scirocco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.